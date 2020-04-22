Harvard, Stanford Students Hounded out of Federal Program for COVID-19 Emergency Relief

A Texas Civil Rights Review Update

Despite a Monday afternoon pledge by Harvard University to apply 100 percent of federal COVID-19 relief to emergency payments to students, US President Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos kept up a drumbeat of publc criticism against federal relief to students who attend well-endowed universities.

As a result of the pressure, both Harvard and Stanford have announced that their students will not be beneficiaries of the CARES Act emergency relief.

See this report by Yahoo Finance writer Aarthi Swaminathan

Also, please see our Texas Civil Rights Review Editorial about the funding criticm, written a day earlier.

Yale joins campuses declining federal student emergency relief funding: “We wish to reassure Yale students that this decision will in no way diminish our financial support for them at this critical time.” (Apr. 22, 2020)